Perryman: Tyler recovering better than most cities from the pandemic’s economic toll

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the state’s leading economists says Tyler has done remarkably well in recovering from the pandemic--and will likely continue to excel.

Dr. Ray Perryman, a Lindale native, offered that positive outlook today during his 38th Annual Economic Outlook for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

“Tyler has done remarkably well,” Perryman told reporters ahead of his address. “Tyler got all the jobs back that it lost within 15 months. It took the state 19 months and that’s really one of the fastest of any place in the country.”

Perryman credits the area’s diverse economy - one not too dependent on hard-hit industries like tourism.

“If East Texas were as dependent on oil today as it was 30 years ago, you would have gotten hit much harder,” Perryman said. “Midland-Odessa got hit much harder as an example.”

Looking ahead, the Perryman Group’s latest forecast predicts notable expansion in the Tyler area over the next five years. The group’s report shows core industries like health care and higher education will continue to expand.

“The outlook for the Tyler area is positive through the forecast horizon and beyond,” the report states.

Highlights from the outlook for Tyler include:

The rate of population and real gross product expansion in the Tyler Metropolitan Statistical Area are expected to exceed that of the nation.

Employment is likely to increase at a 2.17% annual pace, leading to a gain of almost 12,400 jobs by 2026.

Real gross product is forecast to grow at a 3.65% annual pace, for a total gain of almost $20 billion over the next five years.

And while looking ahead, Perryman spoke a lot about what we have overcome in terms of the pandemic’s effects on the economy. He said never before have things went south so fast, but also bounce back this fast.

“It raises our awareness that this kind of thing can happen,” Perryman said of the pandemic. “In the past, we’ve had them (pandemics) but they’ve all been very minor and gone away very quickly. Nobody really thought about them. 9/11 did the same thing. Nobody thought about terrorist attacks until we had one on our soil and now everybody plans around and does safety things as a result of that. Same thing with a pandemic. People want to be able to work. They will be able to get health care, they will be able to educate their kids and all those things, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

