Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies and very chilly temperatures are expected as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures are likely to drop below freezing by midnight tonight and stay below 32 degrees until about 9 AM on Friday. Make sure everyone is warm tonight, have a warm place for your pets to bed down tonight, cover tender vegetation and you may want to drip your faucets as well. Cover exposed pipes. We will likely stay above freezing through next week, but near the freezing mark on Tuesday morning. A cold front is expected to pass through ETX on Sunday, late morning, allowing clouds to increase on Saturday along with a very good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through early Sunday morning. We are looking for rain totals to be in the .25″ to over 1.00″ in a few locations on Saturday/very early Sunday morning. A few areas will see less than 25″...hopefully that will change between now and the weekend. There is a Marginal Risk for a few stronger thunderstorms over the southern 1/2 of East Texas on Saturday, generally south of Hwy 79. (Palestine to Carthage) Once the front passes, temperatures should cool off during the afternoon on Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Warming a bit into the middle part of next week as well as a few showers late Wednesday...then another cold front passes through on Thursday, increasing rain chances as well. Have a great Thursday and bundle up on Friday morning as you begin your day.

