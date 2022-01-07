Onalaska man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man with vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston police officers arrested an Onalaska man Thursday in connection with allegations that he struck two men as they were working on a broken-down vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 190, killing one and injuring the other.

Karl KW Fink, 24, is still being held in the Polk County jail on a criminally negligent homicide charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

The crash occurred on Nov. 10, 2019.

According to the Texas Department of Safety crash report, at the time of the wreck, Fink was driving a 2008 GM pickup west on Highway 190. At the same time, Jonathan Randall Reid, 34, and Carl A. Reid Jr., 65, were working on a 1999 Ford F-350 that was parked on the road’s shoulder.

Fink drifted onto the shoulder, and his pickup struck the rear end of the F-350. The Ford was then pushed into Jonathan and Carl Reid, the crash report stated. Both men were thrown into the drainage ditch.

Fink’s pickup skidded clockwise and came to rest facing northeast on the shoulder and westbound lane, the crash report stated. The F-350 skidded off the road and wound up in the ditch.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced Jonathan Reid dead at the scene, and his body was transported to Cochran Funeral Home, the crash report stated.

Carl Reid told the investigating DPS trooper that they had been working on the Ford, and he woke up in the grass in the drainage ditch.

Fink and Carl Reid were both taken by ambulance to SHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment of their injuries.

After the wreck, Fink told the trooper he did not remember what happened. He explained that he had been on his way home after working a 13-hour shift at an oil field in Spurger.

According to the DPS crash report, Fink tested positive for marijuana after the crash.

