Marshall police find shooting suspect under kitchen sink

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man accused of shooting a victim in the back.

Police reported finding Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, of Marshall, hiding in a cabinet under a kitchen sink.

Nesbitt is accused of shooting Roger Jackson, of Marshall, in the back after forcing his way into his home in the 1300 block of Lothrop Street in September.

According to Marshall police, Nesbitt had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Police knocked at a door on the 2500 block of North Franklin Street on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. and could see someone inside peeking out of the blinds.

Officers knocked again and told people inside that they were not leaving and getting a search warrant for the apartment. A short time later, a woman walked outside and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers then located Nesbitt inside the apartment and said he was hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. According to police, Nesbitt was uncooperative with officers as he was assisted from his hiding place but he was taken into custody without injury.

A search of the apartment led to the location of three guns and Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County Jail on additional charges of resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

