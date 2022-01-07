Man who burned Rusk County church gets prison sentence

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 39-year-old man who destroyed a Rusk County church by setting it on fire to cover evidence of a burglary agreed to 20 years in prison Friday.

As part of a plea agreement, Paul Wayne Kennedy, of Rusk, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary of a building and arson. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the charges, and he will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Kennedy is still being held in the Rusk County Jail on local charges of burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument, and arson. He is also being held on 18 out-of-county and out-of-state charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Rusk County deputy responded to the fire on Dec. 21, 2019, and found a microphone, glove, and measuring tape, indicating the building may have been burglarized. The detective said the pastor reported the following items as stolen: a Peavey PA speaker, a three-pot warmer, and a black and silver water dispenser.

The detective spoke with Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend, who reported she had seen those items in the back of Kennedy’s car around the same time as the arson. The water dispenser was then discovered to have been sold by Kennedy to a pawn shop in Longview, according to the affidavit.

The ex-girlfriend also said the glove found at the scene belonged to Kennedy.

The affidavit states Kennedy confessed to burglarizing the church, setting it on fire to cover the evidence, and selling the items at a pawn shop.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 21, 2019, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at the Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Laneville, Texas, and preliminary reports indicated that the church was engulfed in flames.

Due to some inconsistencies with the scene, their Criminal Investigation Division was requested. While examining the scene and some of the details there, authorities determined the fire was an act of arson.

A separate affidavit for the burglary of a building charge states that Laneville ISD buildings were burglarized on Oct. 27, 2019. It also alleges that Kennedy stole 500 blank checks from the school district. The superintendent reported Kennedy and a woman had requested a tour of the school to look at old yearbooks but were denied.

The superintendent said Kennedy’s cellphone was located in the kitchen area where tools were stolen. Kennedy later called and spoke with Rusk County dispatch, saying he understood his phone had been found, according to the affidavit.

Laneville ISD then reported forged checks were written out to Kennedy and were being cashed by Kennedy. The affidavit states Kennedy issued the checks to himself for “plumbing services.”

Another affidavit states Kennedy forged the check belonging to an elderly man and cashed it on Dec. 10.

