LPD: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries following Longview crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gilmer Rd. and Gemi Dr.

The intersection was closed and traffic was diverted to Blue Ridge Parkway.

The roads were cleared and re-opened at 1:20 p.m.

