Jacksonville ISD board set to name new football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville ID board of trustees is scheduled to name a new athletic director and head football coach.

The board is scheduled for a special meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. On the agenda is an executive session to discuss the hiring of the AD. After public comments, the agenda has an action item to approve the hiring of the AD/head coach.

The new AD will take the place of Wayne Coleman, who announced in November he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

