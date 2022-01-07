Hudson catcher Brynn Davis signs commitment to Angelina Roadrunners

LUFKIN, Texas (Angelina College Athletics Release) - Of all the positions on a softball field, catcher has to be the least glamorous. Catchers never leave the field with clean uniforms after spending all day crouching in the dirt.

But catching is where the action is, which is exactly why Hudson High School standout Brynn Davis loves her place behind the plate.

“I love everything about catching,” Davis said. “It’s such an important position on the field, and it’s great to have such a big role on the team. I get to see everything. I get to see where the ball goes every play.

“One of my favorite things to do is throw out opposing runners. It’s awful for them, but it’s a great feeling for me. And there’s something about blocking balls in the dirt I just love.”

Beginning in the fall of 2022, Davis will wear dirt from the softball field at Angelina College after signing her letter of intent on Friday. Davis said she plans to major in Education while at AC.

“I’ve never really wanted to get too far away from home, and I know Angelina College is such a great school,” Davis said. “From what I saw of the Lady Roadrunner softball team, they’re a very strong team, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“Way back when I was a freshman, they’d hand out these papers asking us what we wanted to do after high school. On every one of them, I wrote that I wanted to play college softball. This is all I’ve ever wanted.”

Davis said one of her stronger attributes when it comes to team play is her leadership skills learned over her time with Hudson head coach Wes Capps.

“I feel I’m good at lifting others when they’re struggling,” Davis said. “I think it’s important to help keep your teammates’ spirits up when they get down.

“Coach Capps has always shown me I can do something even when I thought I couldn’t. He’s told me I have no reason to doubt my abilities. I definitely couldn’t have done this without him.”

Capps lauded Davis’ overall skills, especially her ability to knock dents in the walls. Davis’ ability to rip line drives to all parts of the field, along with her speed, make her a threat to reach base in every at-bat.

Mostly, Capps said, Davis just has that down-and-dirty quality is what makes her special as a softball player.

“She’s just one of those gritty players who wants to do whatever it takes to win,” Lady Hornet head coach Wes Capps said. “She gets after the ball every play, and she really drives the ball well when she’s at the plate.

“Brynn hit 1.000 for almost all of our fall season. She’s definitely got what it takes to compete at the next level.”

Davis is the daughter of Julie and Gerald Davis.

