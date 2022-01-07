Henderson County warns flaring at gas plant will continue for next 30 days

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County officials have issued a warning that flaring activities will continue at the Eustace gas plant off and on for the next 30 days.

Henderson County officials made the announcement on the county’s Facebook page Friday.

“These activities are being closely monitored by the gas company and by Henderson county officials,” the Facebook post stated. “Smoke, flames, and odor are possible during this time.”

