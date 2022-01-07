Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County warns flaring at gas plant will continue for next 30 days

Source: Henderson County Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County officials have issued a warning that flaring activities will continue at the Eustace gas plant off and on for the next 30 days.

Henderson County officials made the announcement on the county’s Facebook page Friday.

“These activities are being closely monitored by the gas company and by Henderson county officials,” the Facebook post stated. “Smoke, flames, and odor are possible during this time.”

Urban renewal is a problem almost every American city has had to deal with at one time or...
WebXtra: New Marshall ordinance aimed at boosting urban renewal
