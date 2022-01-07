Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Glenwood water tank $1M restoration project begins Monday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sandblasting and painting are scheduled to begin Monday on the elevated water storage tank at the intersection of North Glenwood Blvd. and North Gaston Ave.

Crews will be constructing a containment system around the water tower to conceal the sandblasting and painting.

Residents may hear some higher than normal noise occurring at the site during the sandblasting operations. Crews will be onsite Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water service will not be disrupted for this project.

“This maintenance work prevents corrosion and extends the life of the water storage tank,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz. “We want the longest life we can get from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety standards.”

The $1,042,325 rehabilitation project began in October 2021 when the 500,000-gallon storage tank was taken out of operation while welding and other internal and external steel components of the structure were repaired. The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2022.

The project is funded through the Tyler Water Utilities Fund.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Texas A&M study shows COVID-19 hospitalization costs and outcomes improved through end of 2020
Experts say major meat companies are profiting more than the farmers and ranchers they buy from
