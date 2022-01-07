Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ft. Hood Private arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a...
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, a Fort Hood Soldier charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier stationed at Ft. Hood has been arrested by the Temple Police Department for sexual assault of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to the affidavit, the victim identified Aaron Kane Ford as the suspect.

In October, an officer was dispatched to the Mclane’s Children Hospital in Temple where he met a 14-year-old female victim. The victim reported to the officer she had sexual intercourse with a “22 to 23-year old” male she met on Tinder, according to the affidavit.

The female victim named the suspect as the one who picked her up on Oct. 1 and they went to the Miller Park in Temple. At the park, Micham and the victim had sexual intercourse and then she was driven back to the original meeting place.

Ltc. Jennifer Bocanegra,1st Calvary Division spokesperson, sis in a statement to KWTX, ”Private Aaron Kane Ford is an enlisted service member assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. We are aware of the charges against him, and allegations such as these are taken seriously as they run counter to Army values. As always, we are supportive of local authorities and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case
A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking...
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Freezing temps this morning, but plenty of sunshine today
Texas A&M Forest Service fighting 350 acre wildfire in Nacogdoches County
Texas A&M study shows COVID-19 hospitalization costs and outcomes improved through end of 2020
Texas A&M study shows COVID-19 hospitalization costs and outcomes improved through end of 2020
Experts say major meat companies are profiting more than the farmers and ranchers they buy from
Experts say major meat companies are profiting more than the farmers and ranchers they buy from
ANRA is now better equipped to deal with a deep winter freeze after learning from the 2021...
ANRA more prepared to deal with deep freeze conditions in Deep East Texas