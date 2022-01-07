Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our day off on a frozen note in the upper 20s to lower 30s across most of the area, so be sure to bundle up before you head out! Sunshine and east-southeasterly winds will help our temperatures climb into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon which will make for a cool and beautiful day! Clouds increase this evening and scattered showers become possible Saturday morning. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close if you are planning anything outdoors over the weekend. Despite the clouds and scattered rain, expect temperatures to trend even warmer in the mild middle 60s across most of the area thanks to some breezy southeasterly winds. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday until our next cold front pushes through East Texas throughout the day. Widespread severe storms are not likely during this timeframe, but a few stronger storms will be possible so we ask that you remain weather alert. Skies stay dry on Monday as afternoon highs drop back into the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Spotty rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and with out dry East Texas is right now, I think we should all be thankful for every chance of showers we can get.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.