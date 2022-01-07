Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Hispanic director of the Census Bureau sworn in

Robert Santos has been sworn in as the head of the nation’s largest statistical agency.
Robert Santos has been sworn in as the head of the nation’s largest statistical agency.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Robert Santos has been sworn in as the head of the nation’s largest statistical agency.

He became the first Hispanic director of the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, as well as the bureau’s 26th director. The Senate had previously approved the third-generation Mexican American statistician from San Antonio, Texas.

Santos will oversee a bureau that conducts the once-a-decade census as well as surveys that create the data infrastructure of the nation.

In his new job, Santos will be responsible for leading the agency as it lays the groundwork for executing the next census in 2030.

