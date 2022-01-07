Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Defendants in Cherokee County quadruple homicide appear in court Friday

Billy Phillips (center) stands in Judge Chris Day's court on Friday morning. Phillips is one of...
Billy Phillips (center) stands in Judge Chris Day's court on Friday morning. Phillips is one of three men charged with a quadruple murder in July 2021.(Submitted photo)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The three defendants in a Cherokee County quadruple murder appeared in Judge Chris Day’s court Friday morning.

Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said his office has not yet decided if it will pursue the death penalty as DNA test results and surveillance video is still pending. A follow-up hearing was set for March 11.

Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips, and Jesse Pawlowski entered not guilty pleas during an arraignment hearing Thursday, Dec. 9. Each of the three men is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of four people in July 2021.

Previous reporting:

3 men suspected in Cherokee County quadruple murder arraigned

Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide

