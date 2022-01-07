Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City council to consider appointing new Longview city manager Jan. 13

The Council will consider the appointment of Rolin McPhee as City Manager. He has served as...
The Council will consider the appointment of Rolin McPhee as City Manager. He has served as Interim Assistant City Manager since June 2021.(City of Longview)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Longview City Council will consider appointing a new City Manager as well as a reorganization of departmental structure during their Jan. 13 Council Meeting. The changes are being considered following City Manager Keith Bonds announcement in November that he plans to retire at the end of January.

The Council will consider the appointment of Rolin McPhee as City Manager. He has served as Interim Assistant City Manager since June 2021, and has previously worked in a variety of roles for the City of Longview including Public Works Director, Assistant Public Works Director, and engineer.

Council will also hear a reorganization proposal from City Manager Keith Bonds that would realign several department responsibilities. The proposal recommends appointing Director of Administration MaryAnn Hagenbucher to the role of Assistant City Manager. Human Resources Manager Bonnie Hubbard is recommended for appointment as Director of Administration. Acting Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer is recommended for appointment as Director of Public Works.

The proposal also creates a Grant Services department led by current Community Services Director Laura Hill.  Assistant Director of Community Services Dietrich Johnson is recommended for appointment as Director of Community Services. Additionally, the proposal creates a Community Destinations department led by current Media and Tourism Manager Shawn Hara.

The City of Longview operates under the Council-Manager form of government.  The City Manager is hired by the City Council to implement policy, hire and fire city personnel, prepare the budget, and handle the daily administrative functions of the City. According to Longview’s City Charter, the City Manager makes recommendations for the hiring of Assistant City Managers and Department Directors, subject to Council approval.

The City Council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St. Council agendas are available at LongviewTexas.gov/CCAgendas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case
A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking...
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Latest News

Glenwood water tank $1M restoration project begins Monday
Glenwood water tank $1M restoration project begins Monday
Leah Shreves (Source: KLTV Staff)
WEBXTRA: Longview Public Library to host 3D game programming workshop
WEBXTRA: 3D design workshop