City council to consider appointing new Longview city manager Jan. 13

LONGVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Longview City Council will consider appointing a new City Manager as well as a reorganization of departmental structure during their Jan. 13 Council Meeting. The changes are being considered following City Manager Keith Bonds announcement in November that he plans to retire at the end of January.

The Council will consider the appointment of Rolin McPhee as City Manager. He has served as Interim Assistant City Manager since June 2021, and has previously worked in a variety of roles for the City of Longview including Public Works Director, Assistant Public Works Director, and engineer.

Council will also hear a reorganization proposal from City Manager Keith Bonds that would realign several department responsibilities. The proposal recommends appointing Director of Administration MaryAnn Hagenbucher to the role of Assistant City Manager. Human Resources Manager Bonnie Hubbard is recommended for appointment as Director of Administration. Acting Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer is recommended for appointment as Director of Public Works.

The proposal also creates a Grant Services department led by current Community Services Director Laura Hill. Assistant Director of Community Services Dietrich Johnson is recommended for appointment as Director of Community Services. Additionally, the proposal creates a Community Destinations department led by current Media and Tourism Manager Shawn Hara.

The City of Longview operates under the Council-Manager form of government. The City Manager is hired by the City Council to implement policy, hire and fire city personnel, prepare the budget, and handle the daily administrative functions of the City. According to Longview’s City Charter, the City Manager makes recommendations for the hiring of Assistant City Managers and Department Directors, subject to Council approval.

The City Council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St. Council agendas are available at LongviewTexas.gov/CCAgendas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.