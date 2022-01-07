Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina College updates men’s basketball schedule

Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has rescheduled four men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

AC Men Basketball Schedule Changes as of January 6, 2022

On Monday 1/10/22 at 7:00pm the Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Panola Junior College at Angelina Junior College in Lufkin Texas…(Rescheduled from 1/3/2022)

On Monday 1/17/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Tyler Junior College for a 7:00pm game in Tyler Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/5/2022)

On Wednesday 1/19/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Victoria for a 6:00pm game in Victoria Texas. (Same date; time moved from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

On Monday 1/24/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing at home against Kilgore at 6:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/8/2022)

On Monday 2/7/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Trinity Valley Junior College at home at 7:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/4/2022)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
2021 SFA basketball
‘Jacks finally ready to tip off WAC play at Abilene
Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
Baylor women’s basketball game against Texas postponed
SFA Ladyjack practice
SFA, Abilene’s women’s basketball game put on hold