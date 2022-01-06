Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle

By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WYOMING (KLTV) - Snowy conditions in Wyoming led to a dangerous moment for a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper this week.

The agency shared a video on Facebook of one of their troopers narrowly avoiding being struck by a vehicle while working a crash on the interstate. The trooper can be seen diving out of the way as a white Nissan passenger vehicle sped out of control off the roadway.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 was closed in several areas due to the poor conditions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
