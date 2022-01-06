Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle

WYOMING (KLTV) - Snowy conditions in Wyoming led to a dangerous moment for a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper this week.

The agency shared a video on Facebook of one of their troopers narrowly avoiding being struck by a vehicle while working a crash on the interstate. The trooper can be seen diving out of the way as a white Nissan passenger vehicle sped out of control off the roadway.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 was closed in several areas due to the poor conditions.

