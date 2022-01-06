Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 37-year-old woman died after her SUV went off of Loop 281 in Longview Wednesday night and hit a tree.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Laytonya Washington, of Longview, was driving a Toyota Highlander north in the 3500 block of W. Loop 281 when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Washington was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the Facebook post stated. She later died as a result of her injuries. Two child passengers were also taken to a local hospital, the Facebook post stated. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“This case remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit,” the Facebook post stated. “If you have any information about this crash, please conact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1188.”

