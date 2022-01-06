Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Country singer Neal McCoy celebrates 6 years of saying Pledge of Allegiance

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum Facetimed with Neal McCoy about the country singer’s upcoming sixth anniversary of saying the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday.

When McCoy does the Pledge of Allegiance Friday morning, it will be the 2,191st time he has said it live on his Facebook page. He has not missed a day since he started.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Country singer Neal McCoy celebrates 6 year of saying Pledge
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about the upcoming Mobberly...
WebXtra: Longview’s Mobberly Ave. project to improve pedestrian, cyclist access
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about the upcoming Mobberly...
WebXtra: Longview’s Mobberly Ave. project to improve pedestrian, cyclist access
Source; KLTV Staff
East Texas Now: ABC News political director discusses Jan. 6 riot