Truck hauling cars catches fire in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A car hauler was destroyed by a fire Monday night in Nacogdoches County.

According to Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief James Russell, around 7 p.m. Monday on State Highway 259 near the Nacogdoches and Rusk county line, a mechanical failure with the trailer’s braking system caused the brakes to overheat, catching the tires on fire. The fire spread to the six cars on the trailer, destroying them. Russell said it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Russell said the driver of the truck-tractor hauling the trailer was able to detach the truck from the trailer, averting further damage.

No injuries were reported.

