Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Parents who send their children to a day care center in Arlington, Texas, will be able to breathe easier after the city refused to let a major energy company drill more gas wells a few hundred feet from the center’s playground.

The Arlington City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday night to reject the request by Total Energies to drill additional gas wells, reversing a preliminary decision by the council in November to allow the wells to go forward.

Tuesday’s vote marked a setback for Total and a surprise victory for community members who wanted to halt the drilling because they feared it could harm the children’s and neighboring residents’ health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

