NET Health continues COVID-19 vaccines in new location as cases keep increasing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday was the second day of operation for NET Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine clinic location in Tyler.

The new location will be a permanent space for them to give shots as needed. The opening comes as cases continue to rise. According to Russell Hopkins, NET Health’s Director of Emergency Preparedness, the community spread rate has gone from minimal to substantial.

“Substantial level would mean extra mitigation measures like increased mask wearing. Where you might’ve gone to a restaurant and not worn a mask, now it’s recommended that you put on a mask,” he said. “Certainly if you don’t feel well right now without being able to test, it’s important that you stay home so you don’t make others sick.”

Hopkins said they believe they are in the second week of a surge.

“Unknown how long it will last because people are getting sick at a much higher rate than in the past. We may burn through this surge quicker than the typical six to eight week, before you start seeing the cases come down,” Hopkins said.

CEO of NET Health George Roberts said hospitals have told them there’s a 40 to 50 percent chance that people have COVID if they’re showing symptoms, like a scratchy throat or congestion.

“The bad news is people can still get super sick by a cough or cold could lead to pneumonia or something like that, so we want to encourage people to do that isolation if they’re feeling sick,” Roberts said. “And then for the people in their household to isolate as well for five days to make sure that they don’t get it.”

They are still offering the same services at the new location. These include pediatric doses, booster doses, and shots one and two.

NET Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at 815 North Spring Avenue in Tyler. It’s right behind their main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue and walk-ins are welcome.

