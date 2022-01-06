Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council appoints Kevin Gee as interim city manager

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Asst. City Manager Kevin Gee to the role of interim city manager.

Current City Manager Bruce Green, who announced his retirement last month, said the council has chosen the right person for the job as Gee’s work experience includes more than 25 years of dealing with issues affecting state and local government.

“Kevin’s depth of operational knowledge that he has acquired during his tenure as director of Engineering Services and assistant city manager makes him the right choice for the job,” Green said. “Kevin is a valuable asset to the City, and he and I will be working closely during this transition period.”

Gee graduated from Jasper High School and earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University. Before joining the City, Gee worked with many East Texas cities and counties on engineering projects during his 15 years at Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong, a Lufkin-based architecture & engineering firm.

“My background and hands-on experience working for municipal government provide me the essential skills to fill the role of interim city manager,” Gee said. “It is a privilege and honor for the Lufkin City Council to give me this opportunity, and I plan to exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Gee will officially transition to interim city manager on Jan. 31.

