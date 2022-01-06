Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview ISD offering early-morning COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal desegregation order
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Longview ISD is now offering early morning COVID antigen testing throughout the school district.

“Early morning COVID testing will be offered at certain campuses and district offices throughout the month,” a post on the Longview ISD Facebook page stated.

According to the Facebook post, each Longview ISD campus will continue to offer testing to LISD students and staff during the school day if those individuals are showing symptoms while on campus.

Longview ISD students and staff are urged to visit with their campus nurse for a testing schedule.

“Per the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Longview ISD can only conduct COVID-19 tests on LISD employees and LISD students,” the Facebook post stated.

The Longview ISD Facebook post has a schedule of the dates, times, and campuses where the COVID-19 antigen testing with be conducted.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Longview ISD will offer early morning COVID antigen testing throughout the district....

Posted by Longview ISD on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday

Latest News

A Better East Texas: Cancel culture
BET: Cancel Culture
BET: Cancel culture
Source: Gray News Media
Woman dies after SUV goes off Longview loop
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Fire at abandoned building
Crews respond to fire at abandoned building in North Tyler