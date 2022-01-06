Longview ISD offering early-morning COVID-19 testing for students, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Longview ISD is now offering early morning COVID antigen testing throughout the school district.

“Early morning COVID testing will be offered at certain campuses and district offices throughout the month,” a post on the Longview ISD Facebook page stated.

According to the Facebook post, each Longview ISD campus will continue to offer testing to LISD students and staff during the school day if those individuals are showing symptoms while on campus.

Longview ISD students and staff are urged to visit with their campus nurse for a testing schedule.

“Per the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Longview ISD can only conduct COVID-19 tests on LISD employees and LISD students,” the Facebook post stated.

The Longview ISD Facebook post has a schedule of the dates, times, and campuses where the COVID-19 antigen testing with be conducted.

