‘Jacks finally ready to tip off WAC play at Abilene

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -It seems like forever since the Lumberjacks stepped on the court which is why the SFA men’s basketball team is ready to officially start WAC play Thursday night.

SFA has not played a game since a near upset at Kansas on December 18. Since then the Jacks have seen one game canceled and two postponed.

“Mental toughness is part of what you have to do,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “We have watched the Tom Brady series, The Man in the Arena. I think it has helped us grow. I think it has helped us get adjusted to not having Roti Ware. We have put some different things in and we have enjoyed being around each other.”

The Lumberjacks, 8-4, will visit Abilene Christian , 11-2, on Thursday night to tip off their first conference game as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. Their first two games against UT-Rio Grande Valley and Lamar had to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the two programs. ACU is 11-2 and 2-0 in conference play with wins over Utah Valley and Dixie State. It will be the first time that SFA has met up with the Wildcats since March 3, 2021 when the Wildcats won 63-61 in the closing seconds against the ‘Jacks in Nacogdoches.

“Abilene has a great tea and a great program,” Keller said. “Brett Tanner has done an unbelievable job with their team. They have their trio of guards back. Hopefully we can sustain effort. Our guys are excited to go back. We have a sour taste in our mouth after what happened last year.”

The Lumberjacks will take on an ACU squad that won the Southland Conference last year then beat Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The ‘Jacks were picked above ACU in the preseason coaches’ poll. Keller said what matters is what happens on the court.

“As far as we are concerned they are the champs and we are excited to go in there and see how we stack up,” Keller said.

Tip off in Abilene on Thursday night is set for 7 p.m.

