Hughes Springs police seek public’s help on ID in laundromat break-in

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hughes Springs police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary and arson.

In December, a suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Wash-Tub laundromat on Tyler Street where an attempt was made to break in to the office area. Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that at one point the suspect used some sort of blowtorch or combustible to set the office door on fire to gain entry. A dangerous move, seeing as the laundromat walls were wood paneled, and apartments are connected to the laundromat building.

