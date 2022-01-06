Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hughes Springs police seek public’s help on ID in laundromat break-in

The suspect is accused of using a blowtorch in order to try and gain access to the office...
The suspect is accused of using a blowtorch in order to try and gain access to the office portion of a local laundromat.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hughes Springs police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary and arson.

In December, a suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Wash-Tub laundromat on Tyler Street where an attempt was made to break in to the office area. Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that at one point the suspect used some sort of blowtorch or combustible to set the office door on fire to gain entry. A dangerous move, seeing as the laundromat walls were wood paneled, and apartments are connected to the laundromat building.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday

Latest News

Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler)
WATCH: Congressman Gohmert talks ‘justice’ on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Congressman Gohmert comments on ‘justice’ following anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Congressman Gohmert comments on ‘justice’ following anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler