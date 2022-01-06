Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County officials warns public of planned flaring at gas plant

Source: Henderson County Facebook page
Source: Henderson County Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Flaring activities will take place today at a gas plant facility in Eustace, according to a post on the Henderson County Facebook page.

“Flaring activities are being conducted today January 6, 2022, at the Eustace Gas Plant Facility,” the Facebook post stated. “Henderson County is in contact with the has company that will be conducting the flaring and will be monitoring the activities throughout.”

The Facebook post warned people that smoke, flames, and odors are expected during the flaring event, which will be conducted until 5 p.m. today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

