Head-on collision kills 1, injures 2 near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Louisiana man was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning near Carthage.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, Aaron R. Allen, 31, of Pineville, La., was traveling westbound on US Highway 79 about two miles west of Carthage. Allen attempted to pass a vehicle while driving in heavy fog and collided head-on with another oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger were transported to UT Health East Texas - Henderson in serious and critical condition, respectively. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

