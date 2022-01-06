Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new center that specializes in investigations into crimes using credit card skimmers is now open in East Texas.

The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opened Thursday in the old downtown Tyler fire station. The center was created thanks to a Texas house bill which was signed during the last legislative session. The FCIC will coordinate and assist in skimmer investigations with law enforcement agencies in Texas and elsewhere.

Adam Colby, Director and Chief Intelligence Coordinator said the center will provide training to combat credit card fraud not just to law enforcement, but affected industries as well.

“We’re also working with the affected businesses, banks, fuel industry, and retailers and by combining all of the intelligence, because each organization holds their intelligence pretty tight is what is typical, by getting all that into one spot, we get a very clear picture of the criminal organizations that are preying on Texans, and that allows us to push actionable intelligence back out to fight this type of crime,” Colby said.

The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center will operate as a partnership between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s office will run day-to-day operations at the center and the Department of Licensing will reimburse Smith County for any operating expenses.

