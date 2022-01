Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The entertainment lineup has been released for this year’s Houston Rodeo.

RodeoHouston officials had previously announced several big names like George Strait and Cody Johnson.

The full concert lineup was announced Wednesday night. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs February 28 - March 20, 2022.

Here it is, y’all! 🤩 Our 2022 star entertainer lineup! Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ! pic.twitter.com/OYIOZwfS5E — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2022

Feb. 28 - Cody Johnson

March 1 - Keith Urban

March 2 - Tim McGraw

March 3 - for King and Country

March 4 - Ricky Martin

March 5 - Jon Pardi

March 6 - Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7 - Luke Bryan

March 8 - Maren Morris

March 9 - Kane Brown

March 10 - Journey

March 11 - Bun B’s H-Town Takeover

March 12 - Parker McCollum

March 13 - Dierks Bentley

March 14 - Sam Hunt

March 15 - Gwen Stefani

March 16 - Khalid

March 17 - Chris Stapleton

March 18 - Marshmello

March 19 - Brad Paisley

March 20 - George Strait, with special guest Ashley McBryde

