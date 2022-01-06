Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: ABC News political director discusses Jan. 6 riot

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, Rick Klein, the ABC News political director, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the first anniversary of the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

During the conversation, Klein and Butler talked about the events of the Jan. 6 riot, the ongoing investigation, and the types of sentences that have been handed down to the rioters who have been charged. Klein also touched on whether he thinks former President Donald Trump will face any consequences as a result of his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol Building.

To watch the full interview, click the link above.

