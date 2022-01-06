Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Congressman Gohmert talks ‘justice’ on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) spoke with KLTV 7 at an unrelated news event on Thursday about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gohmert said “those who have done wrong need to be, have been punished.” He added, “one big regret after this terrible thing happened is that there doesn’t seem to be equal justice.”

Previous: Congressman Gohmert describes scene inside US Capitol as breach was made

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway, Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday

Latest News

Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case
Congressman Gohmert comments on ‘justice’ following anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Congressman Gohmert comments on ‘justice’ following anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler
The suspect is accused of using a blowtorch in order to try and gain access to the office...
Hughes Springs police seek public’s help on ID in laundromat break-in