ANRA more prepared to deal with deep freeze conditions in Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The February 2021 winter storm may have been a once in a lifetime event for East Texas, but local city and county leaders are still reviewing their systems. Chris Key, Operations Division Manager at the Angelina and Neches River Authority says they are now more prepared to mitigate problems after learning from last year.

“You know we had an incident where one of our pumps that we use on a pretty regular basis, because we didn’t use it that week, it froze and it ended up causing that pump to crack,” said Key. “So some of those things that you don’t typically have a problem with when you have a light freeze you need to pay closer attention to.”

Temperatures in the 30s aren’t a problem, but Key says lower temperatures resulting in a hard freeze are where the issues arise. Part of ANRA’s solution includes remote monitoring systems for supervisory control and data acquisition, or SCADA. It can alert them to electrical power and pressure issues. Now, SCADA is one tool that helps ANRA identify problems before they get out of hand.

“Where there is an issue is going to be at the water treatment facilities where you’ve got exposed piping,” said Key. “So we try to have those freeze protected at all times but sometimes that stuff needs to be replaced. If anything that’s enclosed and in an internal room, we always try to have a heater to make sure the temperatures don’t dip below freezing.”

ANRA also learned last year how important it was to keep customers informed. Communications Director Kimberly Wagner says their customer text notification system now helps to remind customers of what to do in inclement weather.

“So customers can sign up for our text notification system and whenever they do, they will be notified if we know of any type of inclement weather situations going on,” said Wagner. “If there is a boil water notice, or reminding them to take care of their pipes. We have some different tools like that that we use.”

