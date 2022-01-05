Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with cool temperatures and some patchy fog developing across the area.  Fog is gone by late morning and we’ll be partly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s.  A light shower or two is possible this evening, especially in Deep East Texas, ahead of a cold front moving through.  Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s and a few upper 30s tonight with clearing skies tomorrow.  Temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the 40s all day with a stiff breeze out of the north and northeast.  Sunny and cool for Friday with highs in the lower 50s, then rain chances return for the weekend with another cold front on the way.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-5-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-5-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-5-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 1-4-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 1-4-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips