Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a foggy start this morning we are set to enjoy a quite lovely afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly ranging in the 60s. A cold front is currently slowly pushing through the area today but will likely stall in Deep East Texas this afternoon, which will lead to a bit of a split in temperatures tonight and tomorrow. A few spotty showers will be possible later this evening and overnight tonight, but most wont see much other than some sprinkles or areas of mist/drizzle. The cold front will make its final push out of East Texas by early tomorrow morning and temps will certainly reflect that as highs tomorrow look to range in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the northern half of the area, and middle 50s for Deep East Texas. We’ll see a quick drop to below freezing with some upper 20s possible Friday morning before we rebound back into the lower to middle 50s area wide Friday afternoon. Clouds increase on Friday night and scattered showers become possible Saturday morning into the early afternoon as highs sit muggy 60s. Rain chances begin to ramp up late Saturday afternoon and will remain likely until later on Sunday when our next cold front quickly pushes through. Skies look dry on Monday as afternoon highs drop back into the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle 50s by the afternoon.

