Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 adults, 5 kids taken to hospital following home fire in Bryan

One of the adults rushed to the hospital is in critical condition, firefighters tell KBTX
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught fire in Bryan, firefighters confirmed.(Photo credit: Tamra Derickson)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught fire in Bryan, firefighters confirmed.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway between Delma Drive and the park.

When firefighters arrived thick smoke and flames were pouring out of the home near Tanglewood Park and a woman had to be rescued from inside the home by firefighters.

Bryan resident Cameron Norvell lives in the same neighborhood and says the commotion caught his attention from his backyard.

“I could hear wood breaking. I could hear things crashing. It seemed like a pretty intense experience over here,” Norvell said. “I heard some children yelling, so there was kind of some tension. I didn’t know what was going on. I looked over here across the creek and saw kids coming out the front door. I heard a dad that sounded like he was pretty frantic.”

A spokesman for the Bryan Fire Department says two adults and five children were taken to a hospital. One of the adults is in critical condition, the other was taken for observation, and the children were taken as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by officials but it appears it may have started in the living room or kitchen area. Firefighters say over half the home was affected in some way by the smoke or flames, and it took them roughly 30 minutes to put it out.

“It spread upwards. Obviously, there was a lot of fire all around,” Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti said. “As you can see in the background here, there’s been a lot of damage to the structure. If you take a look at the backside from the backyard, there’s even more damage on that side.”

Both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments have responded to the scene and police have Carter Creek Parkway closed down at this time due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

The family said there were three pets inside the home at the time of the fire but at last check, they have not been located.

The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to help the family with immediate needs.

The fire department says it may be several days before the family can return home and evaluate if they can continue living there.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Man killed near Lindale in head-on collision New Year’s Day
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car

Latest News

Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center set to re-open January 18.
East Texas CTE building opening Jan. 18 following extensive winter storm repairs
Vandals set fire to one of the bathroom toilets and pulled the sinks from the wall.
Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park
Disciple Window Tint was the business that burned in the fire.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Smith County window tint business
Hog Traps
Harrison County soon to employ use of new wild hog traps
Buckner Park
Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park