Tyler/Longview-area COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since Oct. 25

Trauma Service Area G
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview is at its highest level since Oct. 25.

According to the state health department, 228 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area G on Tuesday.

That’s up 21 patients from Monday’s total of 207 and up 38 patients from Sunday’s total of 190.

