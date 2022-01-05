Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations at level not seen since October

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview is at a level not seen since Oct. 27, 2021.

TOTAL COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS (AREAS G & H)

On Monday, 207 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That’s up 17 patients from Sunday’s total of 190, and up 24 patients from Saturday’s total of 183.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the trauma service area including Lufkin and Nacogdoches is at a level not seen since Oct. 28.

On Monday, 37 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, according to Texas DSHS data. That’s up 17 patients from Sunday’s total of 20 patients and up 18 from Saturday’s count of 19.

24-HOUR ADMISSION (AREA G)

In Trauma Service Area G, 24-hour admission rates had gone down Monday from numbers seen in the final days of 2021, but remained high compared to recent weeks and months.

On Monday, 35 patients were admitted to Trama Service Area G hospitals within a 24-hour period. That’s down from numbers seen in previous days. The recent high came from last Wednesday, when 61 COVID-19 patients were admitted in a 24-hour period.

UT HEALTH EAST TEXAS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ON RECENT SURGE:

On Tuesday, Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, said COVID-19 test positivity rates were ranging between 40 and 60 percent across their division. Out of the 60-something patients hospitalized in their facilities, Cummins said nine were on ventilators.

“So, fortunately, even though it’s blazing through the community, and there’s no other way to describe it, but blazing through the community, it’s not resulting in a mass number of hospitalizations,” he said.

Cummins said when experiencing the current test positivity rate with the Delta variant, hospitalizations were much higher. State data shows the Trauma Service Area G record-high came in September with 822 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The recent surge’s effects on staffing are also being felt by UT Health East Texas. Cummins said well over 30 employees were out Monday.

“That triggered some bed closures,” Cummins said. “And that’s how we’re trying to manage it rather than stopping services or stopping procedures. We just shuffle and cap the number of patients we take on certain units and try to manage them in other ways.”

Cummins said those in the hospital range in age from those in their 30s to people in their upper 80s. And a vast majority are unvaccinated, he said.

As the test positivity rate soars and kids return to school, Cummins is urging East Texans to wear a mask.

“In the moment, wear your mask. I think my experiences are not uncommon. I was in a couple of local grocery stores over the holiday weekend. And other than the staff, I was the only person that was masking. Masks work.”

