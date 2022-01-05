TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on EB I-20 has traffic backed up from Hwy 69 exit to Lavender Rd. exit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has traffic on Interstate 20 substantially backed up.

A one-vehicle rollover near Lavender Rd. has stopped traffic on the interstate for several miles. Traffic is backed up as far back as the Hwy 69 exit at Lindale.

Drivers are advised to find another route to their destination, if possible.

Wreck on EB I-20 has traffic backed up from Hwy 69 exit to Lavender Rd. exit (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

