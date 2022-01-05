Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday

Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting an accident reconstruction into the fatality auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the 2100 block of E. Main St. on December 31, 2021. 

E. Main St. between Lamar St. and Hasley St. will be completely shut down on January 6, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.  TXDOT will be rerouting all east and westbound traffic. 

Expect delays and take an alternative route if possible.

Previous story: Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog

Latest News

Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday
Marion County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
This wreck is at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
3-car crash slows traffic at S. Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler
Trauma Service Area A (Piney Woods RAC)
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations at level not seen since October