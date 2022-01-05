TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday

From the Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting an accident reconstruction into the fatality auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the 2100 block of E. Main St. on December 31, 2021.

E. Main St. between Lamar St. and Hasley St. will be completely shut down on January 6, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. TXDOT will be rerouting all east and westbound traffic.

Expect delays and take an alternative route if possible.

