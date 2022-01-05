Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Presidio County Sheriffs searching for Seminole man wanted for human smuggling

Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in...
Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a human smuggling attempt on Dec. 30, 2021.(Presidio County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a human smuggling attempt on Dec. 30, 2021.

Tobias Penner Peters is wanted on multiple warrants for felony human smuggling, evading arrest and deadly conduct.

Peters has addresses in Seminole, Texas, but is also known to travel to and from Ojinaga, Mexico.

On Dec. 30, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an airplane crash north of the Presidio International Airport just before 4 p.m. Investigators believe Peters attempted to smuggle five undocumented individuals into the U.S. using the aircraft when he lost control.

Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a plane crash north of the Presidio...
Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a plane crash north of the Presidio International Airport Dec. 30.(Presidio County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Peters then left the scene leaving behind the passengers with serious injuries.

Peters is believed to have severe head trauma and possibly lost an eye during the crash.

Investigators believe the excess weight of the passengers and low fuel contributed to the cause of the plane crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office at 432-792-4848 or 432-729-4911.

If you have any information on this or any other illegal activity in Presidio County, please contact the Presidio County Sheriff's Office at 432-729-4848 or 432-729-4911. J.NUÑEZ - 501

Posted by Presidio County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 1, 2022

