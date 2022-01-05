New UT Tyler women’s basketball coach has smooth transition with team

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First year UT Tyler women’s basketball coach Rebecca Alvidrez has the Lady Patriots at 8-2, and in the national rankings. She is on the right page of success for the team she inherited.

She learned much from her time at Stephen F. Austin University. Her transition has gone smoothly, thanks to her time with the Lady Jacks program.

“I was very fortunate to play and learn and grow throughout my, my my years as an assistant. And yeah, it prepared me. Especially with being at Stephen F. Austin with coach Kellogg,” Alvidrez said. “I mean you see the success they’re having yeah, I learned from it. It makes you hungry. Now that I can make a bigger impact, it’s still the same impact I just have a larger voice”

All coaches old and new have challenges and questions about their team, and this is no different for Alvidrez.

“Are we good enough? Do we have pieces? Are we leading them to the right path? You know there’s a lot that goes through your head trying to prepare. You know sports is very humbling. How do we grow them each day,” she said. “We want to be able to build them an environment for them to be able to come in and for them to be excited.”

“New coach is working out well. We’re 8-2 and continue to play well,” Kelsey Crouch, the team’s guard. “She’s a good leader. She’s down to earth, very real. We thrive off that.”

