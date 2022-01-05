Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New UT Tyler women’s basketball coach has smooth transition with team

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First year UT Tyler women’s basketball coach Rebecca Alvidrez has the Lady Patriots at 8-2, and in the national rankings. She is on the right page of success for the team she inherited.

She learned much from her time at Stephen F. Austin University. Her transition has gone smoothly, thanks to her time with the Lady Jacks program.

“I was very fortunate to play and learn and grow throughout my, my my  years as an assistant. And yeah, it prepared me. Especially with being at Stephen F. Austin with coach Kellogg,” Alvidrez said. “I mean you see the success they’re having yeah, I learned from it. It makes you hungry. Now that I can make a bigger impact, it’s still the same impact I just have a larger voice”

All coaches old and new have challenges and questions about their team, and this is no different for Alvidrez.

“Are we good enough? Do we have pieces? Are we leading them to the right path? You know there’s a lot that goes through your head trying to prepare. You know sports is very humbling. How do we grow them each day,” she said. “We want to be able to build them an environment for them to be able to come in and for them to be excited.”

“New coach is working out well. We’re 8-2 and continue to play well,” Kelsey Crouch, the team’s guard. “She’s a good leader. She’s down to earth, very real. We thrive off that.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview

Latest News

Rebecca Alvidrez is seen with her UT Tyler players.
New UT Tyler women’s basketball coach has smooth transition with team
James Akinjo
No. 1 Baylor improves to 14-0 with win over OU
RC
RC Slocum announces he is cancer free
Pine Tree Pirates (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pine Tree High names Lane new AD, Bachman as head football coach