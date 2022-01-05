Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches plans public forum to propose redistricting boundaries

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Residents in the City of Nacogdoches and the Nacogdoches Independent School District have two opportunities to review the proposed redistricting plans.

A review by the hired consultant firm, Bickerstaff, in October, shows that the city and school district are out of population balance. Fortunately, it’s taking only minor changes to boundaries to create a population balance.

Nacogdoches city planner, Alaina Helton, and Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson, Les Linebarger, spoke with KTRE’s Donna McCollum about the proposed changes.

A public forum will be held Wednesday night at the city recreation center at 6 p.m. and again on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Nacogdoches High School.

