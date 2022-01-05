Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Marshall left one driver dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Diann Simmons, 77, of Marshall, was driving on the wrong side of the roadway, traveling southbound in the northbound lane of US Highway 59, about two miles north of Marshall. The driver of a semi-truck towing a trailer tried to take evasive action and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid Simmons. However, the truck struck Simmons’ vehicle.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

