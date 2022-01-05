Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marion County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Jail has been ruled non-compliant because jail staff failed to notify judges that inmates were seen to be mentally disabled and/or possibly suicidal and have not been filling out the proper paperwork on those individuals.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021.

According to the state law cited in the inspection, jail staff members are supposed to screen incoming inmates who are known to be or are observed to be mentally disabled and/or potentially suicidal.

“Jail staff on multiple occasions failed to notify the magistrate within 12 hrs in accordance with Code of Criminal Procedure Article 16.22 when warranted by positive returns on the CCQ or affirmative answers on the Screening Form for Suicide and Medical/Mental/Developmental Impairments,” the TCJS inspection form stated.

The inspection report also stated that jail staff members are required to do state-approved paperwork on screening for mental disabilities/suicide prevention immediately.

“While reviewing medical files, it was determined that jail staff are not filling out the Screening Form for Suicide and Medical/Mental/Developmental Impairments in its entirety,” the inspection document stated. “This was an area of Technical Assistance during the FY21 annual inspection.”

On a related note, the TCJS’s inspection also revealed that the jail staff was not doing face-to-face observations in areas where inmates known to be “assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or have demonstrated bizarre behavior” are confined at least every 30 minutes.

“Documentation reviewed revealed that face-to-face observations of inmates exceeded 30 minutes, by anywhere from 2 to 45 minutes on a routine basis,” the inspection form stated. “Additionally, it was determined the properly documented rounds were being conducted via the facility camera system at the control station.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

