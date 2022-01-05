Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lawyer: Texas dad didn’t know son accused in deaths had gun

Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in connection to a triple murder in Garland, Texas.(Garland Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - An attorney for a man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth says the father didn’t know his son had a gun.

Attorney Heath Harris told The Dallas Morning News he believes evidence will show that 33-year-old Richard Acosta, who is charged with capital murder, is innocent. Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland.

Richard Acosta surrendered to police a day after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog

Latest News

Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday
The Texas state climatologist says last month was the hottest Texas December since at least 1889.
State climatologist: Texas had hottest December since 1889
Marshall woman killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday
An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two...
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl