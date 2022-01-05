Infusion centers low on treatments due to increased COVID-19 cases

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Infusion centers in the ArkLaTex say their hands are tied due to a lack of treatment drugs to fight the COVID-19 virus. Some blame the federal government for the problem.

Patients continue arriving at the state-provided monoclonal antibody infusion center in Bowie County. Officials here say over the past two weeks, they have treated the maximum amount of patients but now things have changed.

“Our demand is out stripping our supply,” said Bobby Howell, Bowie County judge.

The drugs used in this treatment are provided by the state and federal government. Howell said they hope to receive a supply of treatment drugs before the end of the week.

“The State of Texas was allocated about 2,400 for the entire state so I feel fortunate that Bowie County was able to get 122 doses,” Howell said.

This shortage is not only impacting Bowie County and the state of Texas.

“We have over 100 people in need of treatment right now and they sent us 12 treatments,” said Chester Barber, pharmacist doctor at DeQueen Health and Wellness Center in Sevier County, Ark.

Barber said last week they treated 120 patients, but now those in need are being placed on a waiting list.

“Something is gone array when you have a spike in a COVID pandemic as we have today and we get 12 treatments to try and help those patients,” he said.

Barber said the lack of drugs for monoclonal treatment is a problem created by the federal government and he encourages citizens to contact their legislators.

“I want people to be patient with us and let them know we are trying everything we can do to get the treatment to help them,” he said.

