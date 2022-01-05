Firefighters extinguish fire at Smith County window tint business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are at the scene of a commercial fire on Tuesday night.

The fire is at a business known as Disciple Window Tint located in the 13200 block of Hwy 155 S., south of Tyler. A passerby spotted the fire and called 911 at about 8:30 p.m.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the owner had left the business about 20 minutes before the call came in from a passerby who had seen flames.

Flint-Gresham, Noonday and Dixie fire departments responded. Smith County ESD was also called to the scene.

The fire was extinguished by about 9:30 p.m. and was contained to one of the warehouse units the business was located in. No immediate cause of the fire was given.

Brooks said the business is a total loss.

