Federal judge allowing suspect in Jan. 6 riots to volunteer in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted permission for a Carthage man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots to return to Kentucky to take part in disaster relief efforts there.

Federal Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted the motion, which attorney Kira Anne West made on Alex Harkrider’s behalf. The change to Harkrider’s conditions of release was extended for two weeks.

“Mr. Alex Harkrider, through his attorney, Kira Anne West, respectfully requests that this Honorable Court temporarily modify his conditions of release to allow him to extend his volunteer time for two more weeks for the citizens of Kentucky due to the devastation caused by December tornados,” the motion stated.

Going into further detail, the motion stated that Harkrider was requesting that the judge allow him to volunteer with a church in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Before returning to Texas to meet with his lawyers, Harkrider was there for 10 days.

According to the motion, Harkrider was a volunteer with Rescue the Universe before his arrest.

While Harkrider is in Kentucky, he will continue to be supervised by the same volunteer coordinator that oversaw him previously, the motion stated.

“The current situation in Kentucky is that citizens are still suffering the effects from the ravages of the tornado that touched down on December 10-11, 2021,” the motion stated. “As previously presented by the defense, Mr. Harkrider has a long history of volunteerism.”

Previously, the judge allowed Harkrider to volunteer three times during the Hurricane Ida relief effort, which he did for nearly six weeks. The motion stated Harkrider saved multiple people from floodwaters.

During that time, Harkrider did route clearance, removed fallen trees from houses, and delivered food, fuel, and generators to people who could not take care of themselves, the motion stated. He also set up, organized, and maintained a distribution center.

The motion said that Harkrider gave up spending his Christmas holiday with his family to volunteer in Kentucky. While there, he assisted with cutting down trees, re-roofing houses, boarding up windows, cleaning up debris, and passing out hot meals.

The motion stated that Harkrider has consented to continue supervision via telephone calls, e-mail, texts, and “Any other condition that the court deems appropriate.”

“There is no threat to the community posed by Mr. Harkrider which is evidenced by his cooperation with law enforcement authorities and a perfect record of compliance since his release,” the motion stated.

Alex Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January of 2021 and given a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February of 2021.

Nichols is accused of assaulting an officer with pepper spray. He is also accused of carrying a crowbar into the Capitol building. Harkrider is charged with theft of government property for allegedly stealing a table leg. He is also accused of carrying a tomahawk ax into the Capitol building.

