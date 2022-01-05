Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

